Friday, July 21, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have discussed the extension of the Black Sea grain deal over a phone call.

"The leaders discussed in detail the extension of the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement during the phone call held at the request of President Zelenskyy of Ukraine," the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Twitter.

During the conversation, Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye has made "intense efforts" to maintain peace.

The agreement, initially signed in July of last year in Istanbul by Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine, was aimed at resuming grain exports from Ukrainian ports which had been halted as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

1626 GMT — Bulgaria to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine in U-turn

Bulgaria has decided to send about 100 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine in the Balkan country's first shipment of heavy equipment to Kiev.

Parliament approved — with 148 votes in favour and 52 against — a proposal of the new government to send the vehicles along with armaments and spare parts.

"This equipment is no longer necessary for the needs of Bulgaria, and it can be of serious support to Ukraine in its battle to preserve the country's independence and territorial integrity after the unjustified and unprovoked Russian aggression," parliament said in its decision.

1535 GMT — Russia says understands 'concerns' of African countries over grain

Russia has said that it understood the concerns African nations may have after Moscow left the Ukrainian grain deal, promising to ensure deliveries to countries in need.

Those countries in need would receive the necessary assurances at a summit later this month, Russian deputy foreign minister Sergey Vershinin told journalists.

"We understand the concerns our African friends may have," said Vershinin. "These concerns are not only understandable but will be fully taken into account."

"The countries in need in the course of contacts with us and in the course of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit will naturally receive the necessary assurances regarding their needs for agricultural products — first of all, grain," he added.

1505 GMT — UN official says threats against Black Sea civilian grain vessels 'unacceptable'

Threats against civilian vessels in the Black Sea are "unacceptable," a senior UN official has said following statements by Moscow and Kiev after Russia withdrew from a key grain export deal.

Moscow announced on Monday that it was pulling out of the initiative, which allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain, effectively ending the agreement signed in July last year between Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the UN.

Russian authorities then announced that they would consider any ships heading for Ukrainian grain ports on the Black Sea as military targets. Kiev responded by issuing a warning to ships heading for Russian-controlled ports.

1428 GMT — Russian shelling kills two children in Ukraine: governor

Russian shelling has killed two children—a 10-year-old brother and 16-year-old sister — in the village of Druzhba in eastern Ukraine, the local governor said.

In the region of Odessa, southern Ukraine, governor Oleg Kiper said that out of a total of 21 people wounded in a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks over the past four days, four people were still hospitalised.

1354 GMT — Russia seeks 18 years in jail for founder of cybersecurity firm

A Russian prosecutor has requested an 18-year prison sentence for Ilya Sachkov, founder of one of the country's top cybersecurity firms, on treason charges, news agencies reported.

"State prosecutors requested that Sachkov be sentenced to 18 years in prison," his lawyer Sergei Afanasyev was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Sachkov founded the Group-IB group, which specialises in the detection and prevention of cyberattacks.

1248 GMT — Russian diplomat accuses Ukraine of using Black Sea grain corridor for "terrorist attacks"

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin has accused Ukraine of using a grain export corridor in the Black Sea to launch "terrorist attacks" against Russian interests, including on the Crimean Bridge, earlier this week.

Vershinin was speaking at a briefing about Russia's decision to quit the Black Sea grain deal.

1209 GMT — UN nuclear watchdog experts awaiting access to rooftops of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts, who have carried out inspections at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, are awaiting access to the rooftops of the plant.

The experts did not observe any heavy military equipment, explosives or mines, Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the UN nuclear watchdog, said in a statement.

1159 GMT — Former separatist commander Girkin detained in Russia, lawyer confirms

Former separatist commander and nationalist blogger Igor Girkin, better known by his alias Igor Strelkov, has been detained after sharply criticising Putin, his lawyer said.

Girkin's detention came in the aftermath of a short-lived rebellion of the mercenary group Wagner that many analysts saw as the greatest challenge to Putin's rule.

"He has been detained by law enforcement," lawyer Alexander Molokhov told agencies.

1143 GMT — Russia holds a military drill in sea zone used for Ukraine's grain exports

The Russian Defence Ministry has said that it held military exercises on isolating an area in the Black Sea, which served as the corridor for transportation of grain from Ukraine.

The ministry said in a statement the forces of the Black Sea Fleet, ships and aircraft provided training to isolate the area temporarily closed to navigation and also carried out a set of measures to detain "intruder vessels."

According to the ministry, the control data and video monitoring from drones confirmed the successful execution of the exercise and the target ship was destroyed as a result of a missile strike.

1138 GMT —Putin says Western weapons support not helping Ukraine

Putin has said that Kiev's counteroffensive launched to push Russian troops back in the south and east of Ukraine, was failing despite military and financial support from Western countries.

"In any case, there are no results yet" of the counteroffensive, Putin said in televised remarks from a meeting of the Kremlin's Security Council.

Kiev last month launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive after stockpiling Western weapons.

"Neither the colossal resources that have been pumped into the Kiev regime nor the supplies of Western weapons, tanks, artillery, armoured vehicles and missiles are helping," Putin said.