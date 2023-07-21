A Croatian firefighter has died during a deadly storm that swept the Balkans after a heatwave, bringing the death toll to six, officials have said.

Emergency services in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia scrambled to restore electricity and clear the debris left over after Wednesday's chaos.

Meteorologists said the storm was extremely powerful as it was formed after a string of very hot days. Experts say extreme weather conditions are likely fueled by climate change.

Elsewhere in Europe, a continuing heatwave caused wildfires and public health warnings.

Throughout the Balkan region, authorities reported hundreds of people injured, including around 20 seriously, from fallen trees, roof parts or other objects blown off by the swirling winds.

The firefighter in the eastern Croatian town of Tovarnik died “tragically” during the storm, his unit said, revealing no other details.

