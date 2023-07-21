Asian rice trade has paused to digest the previous day's ban by India, the world's biggest supplier, of a significant share of its staple exports, with prices expected to climb substantially in the coming days, three traders have said.

India, which accounts for 40 percent of world rice exports, on Thursday ordered a halt to its largest rice export category to reduce domestic prices, which have climbed to multi-year highs in recent weeks as erratic weather threatens production.

"Rice prices are going to go up further in the export market. We expect a minimum gain of around $50 a metric ton and it could be $100 or even more," said one Singapore-based trader at an international trading company.

"Right now, everybody — sellers as well as buyers — are waiting to see how much the market goes up," the trader said.

"We haven't heard of any trades done today but buyers will have to pay higher prices to get cargoes as India's decision has taken out large volumes from the market," the second Singapore trader said.

India's decision to ban rice exports coincides with strong gains in the global wheat market that have sparked renewed concerns over red-hot food prices.