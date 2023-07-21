BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
US eyes to expand 'friend-shoring' to new markets
US and other major economies are pushing to make themselves less reliant on the likes of China and Russia for key commodities and components after supply chain shocks rocked the global economy in recent years.
US eyes to expand 'friend-shoring' to new markets
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a meeting with Vietnam's Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc in Hanoi. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Rabiul Islam
July 21, 2023

The United States wants to include emerging economies such as Vietnam in efforts to strengthen and diversify supply chains, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said.

In a speech in Hanoi, Yellen said on Friday that "friend-shoring" — deepening economic ties with trusted partners — was not restricted to long-established allies.

"As we undertake these supply chain efforts, let me be very clear: friend-shoring is not for an exclusive club of countries," Yellen said.

"It is open; it is inclusive of advanced economies, emerging markets and developing countries alike."

The United States and other major economies are pushing to make themselves less reliant on the likes of China and Russia for key commodities and components after supply chain shocks rocked the global economy in recent years.

Yellen was speaking on the second day of a visit to Vietnam, where she has met political and business leaders.

RelatedWhy is the US dollar’s reserve currency status no longer privileged?
RECOMMENDED

Concerns over China's expansion

The United States and Vietnam - a key manufacturing hub - have increasingly close trade ties, and share concerns about China's growing assertiveness in the region.

In her speech, Yellen said: "The United States is working to strengthen - not to weaken - our ties with the emerging and developing world, as demonstrated by our partnership with Vietnam."

Washington has made a concerted diplomatic push to woo the communist Southeast Asian nation in the last two years, with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken both making official visits.

President Joe Biden held phone talks with the head of the Vietnamese Communist Party earlier this year, and the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan made a port call in Danang last month.

RelatedUS default on debt would trigger 'economic catastrophe': Janet Yellen
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump team reportedly 'frustrated' with Netanyahu over fears he would undermine peace process
Salah gives 10-man Egypt 1st AFCON 2025 knockout stage ticket with win against feisty South Africa
Emine Erdogan: We believe, like Palestinians, that Gaza will rise from the ashes
Three women wounded in stabbing spree on Paris metro, suspect arrested: officials
Türkiye denounces Israel's Somaliland recognition as unlawful, destabilising
Türkiye unveils Zero Waste Encyclopedia ahead of COP31 climate summit
At least 150 feared dead after migrant ship sinks off Senegal: NGO
Israeli minister orders assault in occupied West Bank village after two killed
Putin aide in talks with US officials as Zelenskyy set to meet Trump on Ukraine peace plan
Deadly blast hits mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers
Türkiye detains another suspected Daesh militant over alleged New Year attack plot
Iran says foreign tanker seized with 4 million litres of 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid