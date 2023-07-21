WORLD
2 MIN READ
Man kills one, injures others in South Korea 'stabbing rampage'
Local media reported that a suspected man carrying a weapon attacked people in the subway in the South Korean capital Seoul.
Man kills one, injures others in South Korea 'stabbing rampage'
The weapon-wielding suspect has been arrested by South Korean law enforcement.  / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 21, 2023

One person was killed and three more wounded when a man went on a "stabbing rampage" near a subway station in the South Korean capital Seoul, the Yonhap News Agency has reported.

"The man wielded a weapon near Exit 4 of the subway station at 2:07 p.m. (0507 GMT)," Yonhap said on Friday, with the attack "killing one person and wounding three others".

The incident happened near Sillim Subway Station and the weapon-wielding suspect has been arrested, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Video posted on local television station YTN's YouTube channel showed orange-vested emergency responders running towards the incident carrying stretchers.

Police had cordoned off the area with yellow tape, the footage showed.

"The man shouted he didn't want to live anymore as he was being apprehended by the police," YTN reported.

RECOMMENDED

'Crazy man'

South Korea is typically an extremely safe country, with a murder rate of just 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics.

By comparison, America has 7.8 homicide deaths per 100,000 people, according to the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rare incident in Seoul quickly began circulating on Korean-language social media.

"Don't come to Sillim now. There is a crazy man on a stabbing rampage. I called the police after seeing a person injured on the ground," one user with the handle sanong_cos wrote on Twitter.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump team reportedly 'frustrated' with Netanyahu over fears he would undermine peace process
Salah gives 10-man Egypt 1st AFCON 2025 knockout stage ticket with win against feisty South Africa
Emine Erdogan: We believe, like Palestinians, that Gaza will rise from the ashes
Three women wounded in stabbing spree on Paris metro, suspect arrested: officials
Türkiye denounces Israel's Somaliland recognition as unlawful, destabilising
Türkiye unveils Zero Waste Encyclopedia ahead of COP31 climate summit
At least 150 feared dead after migrant ship sinks off Senegal: NGO
Israeli minister orders assault in occupied West Bank village after two killed
Putin aide in talks with US officials as Zelenskyy set to meet Trump on Ukraine peace plan
Deadly blast hits mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers
Türkiye detains another suspected Daesh militant over alleged New Year attack plot
Iran says foreign tanker seized with 4 million litres of 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid