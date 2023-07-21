Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the world’s nations that the post-Cold War period is over and the world is moving toward a new multipolar era already marked by the highest level of geopolitical tensions and major power competition in decades.

He warned on Thursday that these divisions are undermining the cornerstone of the United Nations — having all countries work together to solve global challenges.

The UN chief ticked off a host of challenges — more complex and deadly conflicts, re-emerging concerns about possible nuclear war, growing inequalities within and between countries, widespread terrorism, the climate emergency, mounting distrust in public institutions, and human rights under attack globally “including a pernicious pushback against women’s rights.”

The secretary-general said Russia’s February 2022 attack on Ukraine has made it even more difficult to address these challenges.

Guterres presented his grim view of the world in a policy paper outlining his “New Agenda for Peace” to diplomats from the UN’s 193 member states. It is the UN’s attempt to address the new threats, he said.

The UN chief stressed the critical importance of preserving multilateralism, saying: “In our fractured, troubled world, it is incumbent upon states to preserve our universal institution, in which they have a stake.”