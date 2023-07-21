Seoul has told North Korea that using its nukes would mean the "end" of Kim Jong Un's regime, after Pyongyang threatened nuclear retaliation over growing US military deployments on the peninsula.

As Seoul and Washington have "made clear" before, "any nuclear attack on the alliance will face an immediate, overwhelming and decisive response", Seoul's defence ministry said in a statement Friday.

Were this to happen, "the North Korean regime will face its end", it added.

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points ever, with the North ramping up weapons testing as Seoul and Washington boost military cooperation.

Pyongyang's defence minister warned Thursday that this week's port visit of a US nuclear-capable submarine to Busan — the first since 1981 — could meet the legal threshold for the North to use its nuclear weapons.

North Korea last year adopted a sweeping nuclear law, setting out an array of scenarios — some of them vague — in which it could use its nukes, including preemptive nuclear strikes if threatened.

The US submarine's port visit is a "legitimate defensive response" to Pyongyang's ongoing nuclear threats, it said.

Related South Korean, US, and Japanese leaders to hold trilateral summit

New nuclear law

The visit was agreed during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's trip to Washington in April, when he and US President Joe Biden issued a similarly stern warning to Pyongyang about the terminal consequences of using nuclear weapons.

"A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies... will result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action," Biden told reporters at the time.

Announcing his new nuclear law last year, Kim Jong Un said the country's status as a nuclear power was now "irreversible", effectively eliminating the possibility of denuclearisation talks.

The nuclear law is ambiguous, and claims Pyongyang can use its nukes if "an attack by nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction... is judged to draw near".