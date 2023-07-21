According to a recent decision by the Eastern Macedonian State of Thrace's Regional Directorate of First and Second-Grade Schools, seven Turkish schools in the Rodop (Rhodopi) prefecture and two others in the Iskece (Xanthi) prefecture will be closed down.

In a written statement issued by the Advisory Board of Turkish Minority of Western Thrace, the decision of the Greek Ministry of Education to close down 9 minority schools was condemned.

The statement strongly criticised "such outdated decisions in the field of education".

The statement emphasised that the status of minority education is determined by international agreements, including the Treaty of Lausanne, and highlighted that there has been regression in minority rights instead of improvement.