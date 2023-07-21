A court in Ankara has issued an arrest warrant for far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, who burned the Quran in front of Türkiye’s Stockholm Embassy on January 21 with the backing of Swedish authorities and under police protection.

A well-known rabble-rouser, Paludan and his party, Steam Kurs, have been involved in a spate of anti-Muslim activities and demonstrations.

As part of its investigation into his activities, Ankara's Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office requested 8th Criminal Peace Court for Paludan’s arrest to obtain a statement regarding the Quran-burning incident. The court evaluated the request and issued an arrest warrant for Paludan.

Regarding the incident, the investigation is based on the case of “publicly insulting religious values”.

The warrant came a day after global outrage over another Quran-desecration demonstration outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm and permitted by the Swedish police.

The rally was organised by two people, including Salwan Momika, who was involved in the previous incident on Eid al Adha.

Following the January 21 Quran-burning incident, Paludan was reportedly arrested in absentia in Sweden following a warrant issued by the Malmo Prosecutor’s Office.