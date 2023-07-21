Kenyan police have clashed with stone-throwing demonstrators in a Nairobi slum for a third consecutive day, firing tear gas and rubber bullets amid mounting calls for dialogue between the government and the opposition.

In Nairobi's Kibera slum, an opposition stronghold, running battles erupted on Friday between police and protesters carrying rocks and crude weapons, while some demonstrators also set fire to tyres and used them as barricades, AFP journalists saw.

Kenyans have been struggling with high inflation since last year and earlier in the day, a crowd gathered in Kibera for a peaceful protest, banging pots and pans and chanting anti-government slogans against a new financial law.

But the scene turned ugly later, with demonstrators shouting "today is the final day" as they battled the police, who have been accused by rights campaigners of deploying excessive force.

"We are witnessing a disturbing pattern of police operation that exposes the country to civil strife and informal repression," said the Police Reforms Working Group, a coalition of 29 civil society groups including Amnesty International.

"Police are now working together with what appears to be private militia to attack and butcher people," it said, adding that campaigners had documented 27 "extrajudicial, summary, and arbitrary executions" of protesters in July alone.

Kenyan police have previously been accused by rights groups of using excessive force and carrying out unlawful killings, especially in poor neighbourhoods.

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga called for three days of demonstrations this week, but appetite for the protests had largely waned by Thursday in most of the country, with schools and shops reopening.

No violence was reported elsewhere in contrast to earlier demonstrations, which have resulted in 20 deaths since March, according to figures shared by the government and hospitals.