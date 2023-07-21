President Joe Biden has got US tech giants to pledge guardrails against risks from artificial intelligence, ranging from cyber-attacks to fraud, ahead of a White House summit on how to manage the expanding sector.

Reflecting the sense of urgency as AI rips ever deeper into personal and business life, Biden was meeting at the White House on Friday with top representatives from Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI.

Biden, who is running for re-election next year, has put his stamp on the issue, making clear that he recognises the promise and peril of an industry where US companies are at the forefront of innovation.

Ahead of the meeting, the seven AI giants committed to a series of self-regulated safeguards that the White House said would "underscore three principles that must be fundamental to the future of AI: safety, security, and trust."

Although AI is seen as a hugely empowering tool, it also poses potentially nightmarish risks.

In their pledge, the companies agreed to develop "robust technical mechanisms," such as watermarking systems to ensure that users know when content is AI- and not human-generated.

Worry that imagery or audio created by artificial intelligence will be used for fraud and misinformation has ramped up as the technology improves and the 2024 presidential election gets closer.

Already, supporters of Republican candidate Ron DeSantis have gotten attention by use of an artificially generated voice sounding like the party's frontrunner Donald Trump in an attack ad.

Consumers need "to know whether content is AI-generated or not," a White House official said.