Saturday, July 22, 2023

1558 GMT - A Ukrainian drone hit an ammunition depot in central Crimea, sparking an explosion, less than a week after a strike on a key bridge, linking the peninsula to Russia, prompted Moscow to exit a grain export deal.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed head of the territory, said in a Telegram post that there were no immediate reports of casualties but that authorities were evacuating civilians within a five-kilometre of the blast site.

The Ukrainian military appeared to confirm it had launched the drone strike, claiming through its press service that it had destroyed an oil depot and Russian arms warehouses in the Krasnohvardiiske area, although without specifying what weapons were used.

1207 GMT - Russian war correspondent killed in south Ukraine: army

A Russian war correspondent working for the state RIA Novosti news agency, Rostislav Zhuravlev, was killed in a Ukrainian strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, the military announced.

The agency also reported his death, saying he was killed near the frontline village of Pytikhatki.

It said the other correspondents have wounds of "medium severity".

1119 GMT - Bulgaria agrees to send heavy military equipment to Ukraine for the first time since the war began

Bulgaria has agreed to provide the Ukrainian army with some 100 armoured personnel carriers, marking a turnaround in the NATO member's policy on sending military equipment to Kiev following the appointment of a new government.

Direct arms supplies were rejected by previous interim governments appointed by President Rumen Radev. He is sympathetic to Russia and recently said that Ukraine was to be blamed for the war and that supplying arms to Ukraine only prolongs the conflict.

1011 GMT - Journalist's death prompts Russian outrage over Ukraine's alleged use of cluster bombs

A Russian war reporter was killed and three were wounded in what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack using cluster munitions, prompting outrage from politicians.

The defence ministry said the wounded journalists were evacuated from the battlefield after coming under fire in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. It said Rostislav Zhuravlev, who worked for state news agency RIA, died while being transferred.

The ministry did not provide evidence that Ukraine had used cluster munitions in the incident, and Reuters was not able to verify the assertion.

Ukraine received cluster bombs from the United States this month, but it has pledged to use them only to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.

Many countries ban the weapons because they disperse bomblets that rain shrapnel over a wide area and can pose a risk to civilians. Some typically fail to explode immediately, but can blow up years later.

0959 GMT - Drone attack in Crimea prompts evacuation, brief bridge closure

A drone attack on an ammunition depot in Crimea has prompted authorities to evacuate everyone in a five-km radius and briefly suspend road traffic on the bridge linking the peninsula to Russia, the Moscow-appointed regional governor said.

Sergei Aksyonov said there was an explosion at the depot in Krasnohvardiiske in central Crimea but reported no damage or casualties. Footage shared by state media showed a thick cloud of grey smoke at the site.

Aksyonov blamed it on a Ukrainian drone attack. There was no immediate comment from Kiev.

Moscow illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, but most of the world does not recognise it as Russian territory.

0910 GMT - Former Russian military commander arrested in Moscow

Former Russian military commander Igor Girkin, who served as a commander in Russian-controlled areas of Donbass in eastern Ukraine in 2014, has been arrested in Moscow on charges of extremism.

Girkin, who uses the pseudonym Strelkov on social media platforms, was detained on Friday, according to his lawyer Aleksandr Molokhov and wife Miroslava Reginskaya.

Girkin appeared at the Meshchansky Court in Moscow on Friday evening, which sent him to a pre-trial detention centre for two months.

He is a former officer of the Russian Federal Security Service and after resigning started a Telegram channel, which quickly became popular and has almost 900,000 followers.

Girkin is known for his support of the war in Ukraine and harsh criticism of the strategy pursued by the Russian military chiefs.

0605 GMT - Ukraine wants ships to keep exporting its grain despite Russian attacks

Russia has repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Ukrainian ports key to sending grain to the world. Moscow has declared large swaths of the Black Sea dangerous for shipping.

There is still interest from ship owners in carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea — if they can mitigate the risk, according to a major shipping group.