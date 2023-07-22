Israel's defence minister has called for a vote on a controversial judicial reform bill in parliament to be postponed, local media reported.

After months of political turmoil over the planned overhaul of the judiciary, Yoav Gallant urged the government on Friday to delay the vote on the draft law, expressing worry over the situation in the country, according to private news broadcaster Channel 12.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that Gallant urged the government to adopt a "softened" version of the bill that seeks to curb the Supreme Court's powers over the government.

It passed an initial vote in the Knesset on July 10.

At a demonstration near the Defence Ministry building in Tel Aviv earlier this week, hundreds of volunteer reservists signed a petition vowing to leave the army in protest if the measure is ratified.

Demonstrators at the event urged Gallant to halt the legislation that they said left the military in a state of "fragmentation."

'We will not serve a dictatorship'

Tamir Hayman, the former head of the Military Intelligence Division in the Israeli army, said in an article published by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), a Tel Aviv-based think tank, that the military's ability to fulfil its role and basic character as "the people's army" was at risk.