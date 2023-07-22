WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands of penguins mysteriously wash up dead on Uruguay's coast
Environmental advocates attribute the increase in Magellanic penguin deaths to overfishing and illegal fishing.
Thousands of penguins mysteriously wash up dead on Uruguay's coast
The Magellanic penguins, mostly juveniles, died in the Atlantic Ocean and were carried by currents to Uruguayan shores. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2023

Around 2,000 penguins have appeared dead on the coast of eastern Uruguay in the last 10 days, and the cause, which does not appear to be avian influenza, remains a mystery, authorities said.

The Magellanic penguins, mostly juveniles, died in the Atlantic Ocean and were carried by currents to Uruguayan shores, said Carmen Leizagoyen, head of the Environment Ministry's department of fauna.

"This is mortality in the water. Ninety percent are young specimens that arrive without fat reserves and with empty stomachs," she said, and stressed that all samples taken have tested negative for avian influenza.

Overexploitation of resources

Magellanic penguins nest in southern Argentina. In the southern hemisphere winter, they migrate north in search of food and warmer waters, even reaching the coast of the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.

"It is normal for some percentage to die, but not these numbers," Leizagoyen said, recalling that a similar die-off occurred last year in Brazil, for undetermined reasons.

RECOMMENDED

Hector Caymaris, director of the Laguna de Rocha protected area, told AFP that he counted more than 500 dead penguins along 10 kilometers of Atlantic coast.

Environmental advocates attribute the increase in Magellanic penguin deaths to overfishing and illegal fishing.

"From the 1990s and 2000s we began to see animals with a lack of food. The resource is overexploited," Richard Tesore, of the NGO SOS Marine Wildlife Rescue, told AFP.

A subtropical cyclone in the Atlantic, which hit southeastern Brazil in mid-July, probably caused the weakest animals to die from the inclement weather, he added.

In addition to penguins, Tesore said he has recently found dead petrels, albatrosses, seagulls, sea turtles and sea lions on the beaches of Maldonado, a department east of the capital Montevideo.

RelatedReef nurseries in UAE restore corals bleached due to rising temperature
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump team reportedly 'frustrated' with Netanyahu over fears he would undermine peace process
Nigeria signals more strikes likely as Trump hails US air attack as 'Christmas present' to Daesh
Salah gives 10-man Egypt 1st AFCON 2025 knockout stage ticket with win against feisty South Africa
Somalia denounces Israeli recognition of Somaliland as threat to regional stability
Emine Erdogan: We believe, like Palestinians, that Gaza will rise from the ashes
Three women wounded in stabbing spree on Paris metro, suspect arrested: officials
Türkiye denounces Israel's Somaliland recognition as unlawful, destabilising
Türkiye unveils Zero Waste Encyclopedia ahead of COP31 climate summit
At least 150 feared dead after migrant ship sinks off Senegal: NGO
Israeli minister orders assault in occupied West Bank village after two killed
Putin aide in talks with US officials as Zelenskyy set to meet Trump on Ukraine peace plan
Deadly blast hits mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers
Türkiye detains another suspected Daesh militant over alleged New Year attack plot
Iran says foreign tanker seized with 4 million litres of 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial