WORLD
3 MIN READ
Taiwan prepares for anti-invasion drills as China sends dozens of warplanes
Taiwan is due to hold its annual Han Kuang exercise next week, during which its military will hold combat readiness exercises for preventing an invasion.
Taiwan prepares for anti-invasion drills as China sends dozens of warplanes
The detected warplanes crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait. / Reuters Archive / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2023

China sent dozens of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, toward Taiwan, the island's Defense Ministry has said, marking a forceful display days before Taipei plans to hold military exercises aimed at defending itself against a possible invasion.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army sent 37 aircraft and seven navy vessels around Taiwan between Friday and Saturday, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The detected warplanes crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone near its southern part, the statement said.

Taiwan is due to hold its annual Han Kuang exercise next week, during which its military will hold combat readiness drills for preventing an invasion.

It will also conduct the annual Wan'an exercises aimed at preparing civilians for natural disasters and practising evacuations in case of an air raid.

RECOMMENDED

'It must unite'

Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the ruling Communist Party in control of the mainland. The island has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it must unite with the mainland.

In recent years, China has shown displeasure at political activities in Taiwan by stepping up the number of military planes sent toward the island.

China held huge military drills in response to former United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August. It fired missiles over the island in a significant escalation that disrupted trade lanes in the Taiwan Strait and forced aeroplanes to reroute flights.

In April, the PLA also held large-scale combat readiness drills in the air and sea around the island in response to Taiwan's President Tsai Ing- wen meeting with current US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

RelatedChina begins three-day military drills near Taiwan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump team reportedly 'frustrated' with Netanyahu over fears he would undermine peace process
Nigeria signals more strikes likely as Trump hails US air attack as 'Christmas present' to Daesh
Salah gives 10-man Egypt 1st AFCON 2025 knockout stage ticket with win against feisty South Africa
Somalia denounces Israeli recognition of Somaliland as threat to regional stability
Emine Erdogan: We believe, like Palestinians, that Gaza will rise from the ashes
Three women wounded in stabbing spree on Paris metro, suspect arrested: officials
Türkiye denounces Israel's Somaliland recognition as unlawful, destabilising
Türkiye unveils Zero Waste Encyclopedia ahead of COP31 climate summit
At least 150 feared dead after migrant ship sinks off Senegal: NGO
Israeli minister orders assault in occupied West Bank village after two killed
Putin aide in talks with US officials as Zelenskyy set to meet Trump on Ukraine peace plan
Deadly blast hits mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers
Türkiye detains another suspected Daesh militant over alleged New Year attack plot
Iran says foreign tanker seized with 4 million litres of 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial