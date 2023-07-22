China sent dozens of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, toward Taiwan, the island's Defense Ministry has said, marking a forceful display days before Taipei plans to hold military exercises aimed at defending itself against a possible invasion.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army sent 37 aircraft and seven navy vessels around Taiwan between Friday and Saturday, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The detected warplanes crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone near its southern part, the statement said.

Taiwan is due to hold its annual Han Kuang exercise next week, during which its military will hold combat readiness drills for preventing an invasion.

It will also conduct the annual Wan'an exercises aimed at preparing civilians for natural disasters and practising evacuations in case of an air raid.