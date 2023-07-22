The Azerbaijani president has said that both Azerbaijan and Türkiye will significantly increase their influence, not only in the region but also on the global stage in the years to come.

"Türkiye plays an important role in both global and regional issues. Azerbaijan appreciates Türkiye's policy, which aims to ensure regional stability and security," Ilham Aliyev said on Friday at a forum held in Shusha in the Upper Karabakh region.

Speaking about the reciprocal visits of the two presidents, Aliyev hinted at an even "more important role" for the two nations in the future, without providing specific details.

"I don't want to explain all the details, but Azerbaijan and Türkiye will play a more important role not only in the region but globally in the upcoming years," he added.

Aliyev said that his friendship with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a key factor for regional development and stability.

Underlining that the bilateral relations were established based on a long-term friendship and brotherhood, he said the two countries stand by each other.

Aliyev also addressed a question-and-answer session which lasted for about three hours.

'Political and moral support'

"We must stabilise the situation in the South Caucasus. We must achieve sustainable peace. Security must be ensured for the future,” he added.

He recalled the unwavering solidarity of the Turkish people and state with Azerbaijan from the very beginning of the Second Karabakh War.