Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune have met in Istanbul for talks.

On Saturday, Erdogan welcomed Tebboune at the Dolmabahce Palace, as the Algerian President started his two-day working visit to Türkiye on Friday.

Erdogan and Tebboune will hold one-on-one talks followed by inter-delegation meetings. The Turkish leader will also host a dinner in honour of the guests.

All aspects of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Algeria and steps to enhance cooperation will be discussed.