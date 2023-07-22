At least 17 people were killed and 53 others injured when a bus fell into a roadside waterbody in the southern Jhalakathi district of Bangladesh on Saturday, police said.

“There are eight women and three children among the deceased. Of the injured, 45 have been taken to nearby government hospitals,” district police officer Afruzul Haque Tutul told Anadolu.

The bus was heading towards Jhalakathi district from Bhandaria area of the southern-western Pirojpur district. It fell into the pond after its driver lost control of the wheel.