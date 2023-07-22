TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss grain deal, response to desecration of Quran
Hakan Fidan and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extend support for the Black Sea grain deal, fostering significant diplomatic efforts.
Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss grain deal, response to desecration of Quran
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart held diplomatic talks / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
July 22, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has spoken to his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and discussed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's response (OIC) against increasing attacks on the Quran, as well as the extension of the Black Sea Grain initiative, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Zardari, in a tweet, said he commended Ankara’s "role in achieving the landmark Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement," and "extended Pakistan’s full support to international efforts in reviving the agreement" on Saturday.

"Also expressed the strongest condemnation of acts of desecration of the Holy Quran in several European cities and resolved to work with and other Islamic states to prevent such incidents," he added.

Earlier this week, Sweden-based Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, 37, stomped and kicked the Holy Quran, just weeks after he set fire to pages of the holy book outside a Stockholm mosque.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal, which was brokered by Türkiye last year to reduce the impact of Russia- Ukraine war on global food prices.

The agreement ensured the safe passage of more than 32 million tons of Ukrainian grain.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for restoration of the deal and also urged Western countries to consider Russia's demands.

RelatedTürkiye working against end of grain deal and resulting fallout: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump team reportedly 'frustrated' with Netanyahu over fears he would undermine peace process
Nigeria signals more strikes likely as Trump hails US air attack as 'Christmas present' to Daesh
Salah gives 10-man Egypt 1st AFCON 2025 knockout stage ticket with win against feisty South Africa
Somalia denounces Israeli recognition of Somaliland as threat to regional stability
Emine Erdogan: We believe, like Palestinians, that Gaza will rise from the ashes
Three women wounded in stabbing spree on Paris metro, suspect arrested: officials
Türkiye denounces Israel's Somaliland recognition as unlawful, destabilising
Türkiye unveils Zero Waste Encyclopedia ahead of COP31 climate summit
At least 150 feared dead after migrant ship sinks off Senegal: NGO
Israeli minister orders assault in occupied West Bank village after two killed
Putin aide in talks with US officials as Zelenskyy set to meet Trump on Ukraine peace plan
Deadly blast hits mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers
Türkiye detains another suspected Daesh militant over alleged New Year attack plot
Iran says foreign tanker seized with 4 million litres of 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial