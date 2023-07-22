The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

"We condemn in strongest possible terms the public desecration of the #HolyQuran in Denmark yesterday. The continued defence of and inaction against these Islamophobic acts, in the name of freedom of expression, is clearly fostering impunity," the OIC Geneva Office said on Twitter on Saturday.

"Those failing to speak out, despite clear direction by HRC to do so, are fast losing credibility," the OIC stated.

On Friday, members of an anti-Muslim group in Denmark burned a copy of the Holy Quran. The Danske Pat rioter ultranationalist group carried out the Islamophobic act in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.