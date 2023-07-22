WORLD
At least four killed at Moscow mall after hot water pipe bursts
Emergency services said all of those killed were employees of the Global Gourmet hypermarket, which is located in the mall's basement.
Water pipe bursts in Moscow mall / Photo: Reuters. / Reuters
July 22, 2023

Four people were killed in Russia when a hot water pipe burst in a Moscow shopping mall, the city mayor said.

In a statement, Sergey Sobyanin said on Saturday that there are also injured people who suffered severe burns, but without specifying their number.

Russian media reported, citing medical sources, that at least nine people were injured.

Video footage showed flooding throughout the building and steam flowing out of a doorway.

The mall, known as Vremena Goda (The Seasons), opened in 2007 and houses over 150 stores.

"We are providing medical assistance to all the victims," Sobyanin said.

