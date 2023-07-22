WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kenyan opposition calls for fresh anti-goverment protests
The African nation might go through nationwide protests next week in response to the government's recent enactment of tax hikes.
Kenyan opposition calls for fresh anti-goverment protests
The authorities have banned a number of rallies in March, April and July but some ended in violence, with 20 deaths, according to official sources. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Emir Isci
July 22, 2023

Kenya's opposition called a fresh anti-government rally for next week to protest rising prices and taxes after three previous demonstrations largely failed to mobilise supporters.

Last week saw a trio of protests against the administration of President William Ruto, taking the total of such marches to eight since March.

But while a rally on Wednesday saw sporadic incidents in several towns, and some 300 arrests according to the interior ministry, further protests Thursday and Friday ended in a damp squib despite scuffles between marchers and police in Nairobi's largest slum area of Kibera, an opposition stronghold.

"There will be a new demonstration next Wednesday," Dennis Onyango, spokesman for veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, told AFP.

Ruto on Thursday urged a halt to the demonstrations, saying they were "not a solution to the problems of Kenyans".

The authorities have banned a number of rallies in March, April and July but some ended in violence, with 20 deaths, according to official sources.

Rights groups including Amnesty International on Friday denounced "repression" by police and said they had evidence of 27 "extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions" in July alone.

The UN, the Commonwealth and media have urged Ruto and Odinga to engage in dialogue.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedAnti-government protests trigger violence, chaos across Kenya

Home raid amid tensions

The home of the son of former president Uhuru Kenyatta, whom Ruto served as vice-president for a decade, was raided on Friday, with the interior ministry saying authorities were searching for weapons.

Kenyatta backed Odinga in last year's election rather than his former vice-president and authorities say he supports the protest marches.

Ruto is under increasing pressure amid a spiralling cost of living and the announcement of a number of tax increases.

Odinga, who contested last year's election outcome, called off demonstrations in April and May after Ruto agreed in principle to a dialogue which has failed to materialise.

RelatedPolice clash with protesters in Nairobi for third consecutive day
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities