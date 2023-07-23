Sunday, July 23, 2023

Some 33,700 more Ukrainians have crossed into Poland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people fleeing war in their country to over 13 million, Polish authorities said.

More than 13.8 million people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, according to Polish Border Guard figures.

Approximately 4 million non-EU Ukrainians currently have temporary protection status in the bloc countries, according to data.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has killed over 9,000 civilians and wounded more than 15,700, according to the latest UN figures.

1644 GMT - Wagner Group 'mood is bad' as its fighters want to move into Poland: Belarus' president

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group is putting pressure on his country with the intention of pushing across the border into neighbouring Poland.

“Maybe I shouldn't say it, but I will. The Wagnerites began to strain us: ‘We want to go to the West. Allow us.’ I said, why do you need to go to the West? ‘Well, to go on an excursion to Warsaw, to Rzeszow'," Lukashenko said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

Lukashenko said he is keeping Wagner Group forces in the country’s centre, as per the agreement reached during the paramilitary group's short-lived mutiny in late June.

Belarus does not want to relocate them near the Polish border because "their mood is bad," he added.

Russia and Belarus are allies and are linked in a partnership known as the "union state."

1638 GMT - UNESCO condemns 'brazen' Russia strike on Ukraine's Odessa

UNESCO condemned Russia's "brazen" attack on Ukraine's Odessa, which hit several sites in the port city's World Heritage Centre.

"UNESCO is deeply dismayed and condemns in the strongest terms the brazen attack carried out by the Russian forces, which hit several cultural sites in the city centre of Odessa, home to the World Heritage property 'The Historic Centre of Odessa'", the Paris-based body said in a statement.

The strike, Russia's latest attack on the Black Sea city and one of Ukraine's most important ports following Moscow's pulling out of a grain deal that allowed Kiev to export its grain, killed at least two people.

UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said it marked "an escalation of violence against (the) cultural heritage of Ukraine".

1400 GMT - Blinken says Ukraine has taken back 50% of land Russia seized

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine has taken back about 50 percent of the territory that Russia seized, although Kiev's counteroffensive will extend several months.

"It’s already taken back about 50 percent of what was initially seized," Blinken said in an interview with CNN.

"These are still relatively early days of the counteroffensive. It is tough," he said, adding: "It will not play out over the next week or two. We’re still looking I think at several months."

1008 GMT - Putin hosts Lukashenko, claims Ukraine's offensive has failed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine's counteroffensive "has failed" as he hosted Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, his close ally, for talks in St Petersburg.

"There is no counteroffensive," Russian news agencies quoted Lukashenko as saying.

Putin replied: "It exists, but it has failed."

Ukraine began its long-anticipated counter-offensive last month but has so far made only small gains against well-entrenched Russian forces who control more than a sixth of its territory after nearly 17 months of war.

US General Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Tuesday the Ukrainian drive was "far from a failure" but would be long, hard and bloody.

0804 GMT — Toll in Odessa strike rises to two killed, 22 wounded: Ukraine

Ukraine has said the death toll from overnight strikes by Russia on the port of Odessa rose to two, with 22 people wounded, including four children.

"A man born in 1974 was killed in the nighttime shelling," Igor Klymenko, Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, said on Telegram, bringing the toll to two.