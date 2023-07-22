WORLD
4 MIN READ
Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia condemn Denmark for allowing Quran desecration
Desecration of Quran thrice in a month raises diplomatic tensions with Denmark and Sweden, with Muslim countries demanding enactment of laws criminalising desecration of the Muslims' sacred book.
Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia condemn Denmark for allowing Quran desecration
Many Muslim countries have protested at insults to the Quran this week in Sweden and Denmark. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
July 22, 2023

Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia have warned against frequent desecration of Quran in Denmark, demanding Copenhagen take measures to prevent disrespect to the Muslims' holy book.

Jordan on Saturday strongly condemned the desecration of the holy Quran in Denmark capital by an extremist group, calling it "a manifestation of Islamophobia."

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned irresponsible actions that incite motions among Muslims, promote hatred, and jeopardise peaceful coexistence.

It emphasised that these acts reflect Islamophobia, encouraging violence and disrespect towards religions, and urged the international community to respond with action.

The ministry also called for the enactment of laws criminalising the desecration of symbols and values considered sacred in religion, as well as the promotion of a culture of peace and "acceptance of others," and also the prevention of extremism and fanaticism.

Meanwhile, Oman also condemned the burning of a copy of the holy Quran in the Danish capital by an extremist group, stating that such actions incite violence and hatred.

In a statement, Oman urged the international community to "consider such actions that insult religions and beliefs, incite animosity and hatred" as a crime.

RelatedTurkish, Pakistani FMs discuss grain deal, response to desecration of Quran
RelatedProtesters try to storm Baghdad Green Zone over Quran burning in Denmark

Criminalise burning of Quran

Separately, Saudi Arabia condemned the burning of a copy of the holy Quran in Denmark and demanded Danish government take measures to prevent disrespect to the Muslims' holy book.

Saudi Arabia, according to the Foreign Ministry, strongly condemns any action that incites violence and hatred among religions.

RECOMMENDED

It also warned against repeating such violations that incite Muslim sentiment.

On July 21, members of the Islamophobic and far-right group called "Danske Patrioter [Danish Patriots]" burned a copy of the Quran in front of Iraq's Embassy in Copenhagen.

They displayed anti-Islamic banners and shouted insulting slogans while disrespectfully handling the Iraqi flag and the Quran.

The event was livestreamed on the Facebook platform of the group. The video shows the holy book burning in a tin foil tray next to the Iraqi flag on the ground, with two onlookers standing and talking next to it.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen condemned it as an act of "stupidity" by a few individuals, telling national broadcaster DR: "It is a disgraceful act to insult the religion of others".

"This applies to the burning of Qurans and other religious symbols. It has no other purpose than to provoke and create division," he said.

He noted however that burning religious books was not a crime in Denmark.

Many Muslim countries have protested at insults to the Quran this week in Sweden and Denmark.

"Book burning in Europe is reminiscent of the dark ages of ignorance... Silence in the face of such a heinous cultural crime will only lead to violence and promotion of terrorism," Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

RelatedIran refuses to accept Sweden's ambassador after Quran burning incident
Related'I'm a Muslim, I can't burn sacred books': Sweden man says won't burn Torah
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities