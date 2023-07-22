Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia have warned against frequent desecration of Quran in Denmark, demanding Copenhagen take measures to prevent disrespect to the Muslims' holy book.

Jordan on Saturday strongly condemned the desecration of the holy Quran in Denmark capital by an extremist group, calling it "a manifestation of Islamophobia."

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned irresponsible actions that incite motions among Muslims, promote hatred, and jeopardise peaceful coexistence.

It emphasised that these acts reflect Islamophobia, encouraging violence and disrespect towards religions, and urged the international community to respond with action.

The ministry also called for the enactment of laws criminalising the desecration of symbols and values considered sacred in religion, as well as the promotion of a culture of peace and "acceptance of others," and also the prevention of extremism and fanaticism.

Meanwhile, Oman also condemned the burning of a copy of the holy Quran in the Danish capital by an extremist group, stating that such actions incite violence and hatred.

In a statement, Oman urged the international community to "consider such actions that insult religions and beliefs, incite animosity and hatred" as a crime.

Related Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss grain deal, response to desecration of Quran

Related Protesters try to storm Baghdad Green Zone over Quran burning in Denmark

Criminalise burning of Quran

Separately, Saudi Arabia condemned the burning of a copy of the holy Quran in Denmark and demanded Danish government take measures to prevent disrespect to the Muslims' holy book.

Saudi Arabia, according to the Foreign Ministry, strongly condemns any action that incites violence and hatred among religions.