Elon Musk has said he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

In a tweet at 0406 GMT on Sunday, the social media platform's billionaire owner added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow."

Musk posted an image of a flickering "X" but did not give further details. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under Musk's tumultuous tenure since buying Twitter in October, the company changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire's vision to create a "super app," like China's WeChat.