Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recovering in hospital after an emergency heart procedure while opposition to his government's contentious judicial overhaul plan has reached a fever pitch and unrest has gripped the country.

Netanyahu's doctors said on Sunday the heart pacemaker implantation went smoothly and that Netanyahu, 73, feels fine.

According to his office, he was expected to be discharged later in the day. But tensions were surging as lawmakers were to begin a marathon debate on Sunday morning over the first major piece of the overhaul, ahead of a vote in parliament enshrining it into law on Monday.

Mass protests are set to continue. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across Israel on Saturday night, while thousands marched into Jerusalem and camped out near the Knesset, or parliament, ahead of Monday's vote.

Netanyahu's sudden hospitalisation comes as the longest-serving leader of the country faces the gravest challenge of his leadership from Israeli citizens.

The domestic crisis has shaken the economy, forged cracks in Israel's military and tested the delicate social fabric that holds the polarised country together.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Netanyahu's hospitalisation would have an effect on the legislative process.

The weekly Cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday morning was postponed and Israeli Army Radio reported that a security assessment of the effect of the legal dispute on the military was also taken off Netanyahu's schedule.

Judicial overhaul plans move ahead