Dozens dead, missing after flash flood in central Afghanistan
Afghan officials say urgent aid is being rushed to the disaster zone in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province of the country.
Flash floods happen regularly during the wet season as heavy rain courses down dry riverbeds. / Photo: AP Archives / AP
By Staff Reporter
July 23, 2023

At least 12 people have been killed and up to 40 more were missing following a flash flood caused by torrential rain in central Afghanistan, a government spokesperson said.

Zabihullah Mujahid said on Sunday that urgent aid was being rushed to the disaster zone in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province.

"With great sadness, we have received the news that 12 of our compatriots have been martyred and 40 others are missing," he said in a statement.

"Some financial losses have also been incurred."

Although Afghanistan lies on the western edge of the Asian monsoon footprint, flash floods happen regularly during the wet season as heavy rain courses down dry riverbeds.

Heavy rain and flooding have been hitting various corners of the world in recent days, such as Somalia, New Zealand, and the United States.

