At least 12 people have been killed and up to 40 more were missing following a flash flood caused by torrential rain in central Afghanistan, a government spokesperson said.

Zabihullah Mujahid said on Sunday that urgent aid was being rushed to the disaster zone in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province.

"With great sadness, we have received the news that 12 of our compatriots have been martyred and 40 others are missing," he said in a statement.

"Some financial losses have also been incurred."