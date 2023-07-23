WORLD
3 MIN READ
Titmus reclaims world record with dominant 400m freestyle win
Australia's olympic champion Ariarne Titmus, broke the world record in a remarkable display of skill, securing a resounding victory in an intense battle for the women's 400m freestyle title.
Titmus reclaims world record with dominant 400m freestyle win
"I was really excited for this race coming in tonight," said Titmus, who was going head-to-head with Ledecky and McIntosh / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Emir Isci
July 23, 2023

Australia's Ariarne Titmus blew 400m freestyle rivals Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh out of the water and reclaimed her world record at swimming's world championships in Japan.

Titmus came home in 3 min, 55.38 sec to win the title on Sunday and take back the record that McIntosh had wrested from her in March this year.

Ledecky finished the race second in 3:58.73 but McIntosh could only place fourth, with New Zealand's Erika Fairweather taking third in 3:59.59.

"I was really excited for this race coming in tonight," said Titmus, who was going head-to-head with Ledecky and McIntosh for the first time since she won gold at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

"Me and Katie and Summer always put up a great fight and I'm glad that we could put on a show."

Anticipated Showdown

The race was one of the most hotly anticipated of the world championships on the opening night in Fukuoka.

RECOMMENDED

It pitted Olympic champion Titmus against world record-holder McIntosh and defending world champion Ledecky.

But Titmus led the race from start to finish and looked comfortable in breaking McIntosh's previous benchmark of 3:56.08.

"Women's sport is really getting hyped up ," said Titmus, who also won the world title ahead of Ledecky in South Korea in 2019.

"I just feel really blessed to be a part of it."

Titmus had added a little spice to the build-up by questioning McIntosh's ability to handle the pressure of the big occasion.

Ledecky had laid down a marker by finishing fastest in the morning heats ahead of Titmus and McIntosh.

Ledecky was aiming to add to her 19 world titles, already a record for a woman.

RelatedTitmus beats Ledecky's 400m freestyle swimming world record
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities