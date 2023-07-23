CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
More than a dozen killed as massive rains lash Pakistan
Torrential rains wash away houses and trigger landslides in several areas in Pakistan.
More than a dozen killed as massive rains lash Pakistan
Massive rains also struck parts of northeastern Punjab, southwestern Balochistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Rabiul Islam
July 23, 2023

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured as a fresh spell of monsoon rains lashed large swathes across Pakistan over the past 24 hours, officials said.

Nine casualties, mainly because of landslides and roof collapses, were reported from the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where torrents of rainwater and flashfloods washed away houses, roads and bridges, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, or PDMA, said in a statement on Sunday.

Another four people were killed after their vehicle was hit by a landslide on Karakorum Highway, which connects Pakistan with China, in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, police said.

RECOMMENDED

Massive rains also struck parts of northeastern Punjab, southwestern Balochistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, disconnecting road traffic, knocking off power, and causing rivers and streams to overflow.

The ongoing monsoon spell has so far claimed more than 100 lives since June 15, according to the National Disaster Management Autho rity (NDMA).

RelatedDozens dead, missing after flash flood in central Afghanistan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities