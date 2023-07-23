WORLD
12 people die in Cameroon building collapse: firefighters
A four-storey building, located in the city's eastern Ange Raphael neighbourhood in Cameroon, caved in around midnight.
"The situation was under control and rescue teams were making sure no one remained under the rubble," the governor of the surrounding Littoral region said.
By Emir Isci
July 23, 2023

At least 12 people were killed and 21 injured, five seriously, when a building collapsed in Cameroon's business hub Douala, firefighters and local authorities said.

The four-storey block collapsed onto another residential building around 1:00 am (0000 GMT) on Sunday in the north of the city, a senior fire brigade official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Charles Elie Zang Zang, a Douala municipal councillor, added rescue services were searching through the rubble for survivors.

"Twelve died and the others are in hospital for medical attention," the governor of the surrounding Littoral region told journalists at the site, saying 31 people in total were affected.

The situation was under control and rescue teams were making sure no one remained under the rubble, he said.

Douala's Laquintinie hospital stated it had taken in 13 patients and said two -- a girl of three and a young woman of 19 - had died.

It added three other children among those injured were receiving emergency paediatric treatment.

Five people died in similar circumstances in Douala in 2016 when authorities blamed poor state of repairs and apparent violations of building regulations.

In June that year, local authorities identified 500 buildings in danger of collapse.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
