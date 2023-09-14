WORLD
3 MIN READ
Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia reach an impasse in Yemen talks
Talks between the Houthi rebels and Riyadh have been suspended due to disagreements over the payment of salaries to civil servants in Yemen.
Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia reach an impasse in Yemen talks
Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels have been negotiating a new and potentially permanent cease-fire in recent months in Sana'a / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
September 14, 2023

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have announced that negotiations with Saudi Arabia to resolve the region's crisis have stalled due to a disagreement over the source of funds to be paid to civil servants as salaries.

The Houthi rebels' SABA news agency reported on Saturday that the head of the group's Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al Mashat, announced the halt in negotiations with Saudi Arabia during a speech at the beginning of the new academic year in the capital Sana.

Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels have been negotiating a new and potentially permanent cease-fire in recent months in Sana, the country's capital controlled by the group since it drove the Yemeni government out almost eight years ago.

Mashat said he was leading the negotiating delegation with Saudi Arabia, but that the talks had stalled due to a disagreement over the source of funds to pay civil servant salaries.

Nearly 500,000 civil servants living in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen have had their salaries cut for years due to the war in the country and the split of the Central Bank.

Though the details of the initial agreements have not yet been made public by either the Saudi government or the Houthi rebels, Mashat's announcement indicated that Riyadh had agreed to pay the pending salaries of these employees.

Riyadh was asked to pay civil servants' salaries from Yemen's oil and gas revenues, Mashat said, adding that Saudi Arabia wanted to transfer oil and gas revenues to its central bank and then pay civil servants' salaries as "charity."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedSaudi delegation in Yemen's capital for talks with Houthis

Fatal Clashes

Meanwhile, four Houthi militias were killed in clashes between government forces and Houthis in Yemen. While the Houthi militias were buried in the capital Sana'a, no information was given about the regions where the clashes took place.

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have been in control of the capital Sana and some regions since September 2014.

Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia have been supporting the Yemeni government against the Houthis since March 2015.

Yemenis are hopeful for a resolution to the country's crisis and conflicts following the April 6 agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which marked the resumption of their relations after seven years.

RelatedScores killed, injured in stampede during charity distribution in Yemen
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities