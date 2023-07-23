At least 80,000 people have been displaced in three months of inter-communal violence in a north-central Nigerian state, a local official said, as the army reinforced security to end the clashes.

Since May, Plateau State has seen surge of attacks among mostly Muslim nomadic herders and Christian farming communities in violence the local state government says has left around 300 people dead.

Nigeria's military chief of staff, Major-General Taoreed Lagbaja visited Mangu, in Plateau State, on Saturday to mark the start of special operations to "stamp out" the crisis.

Mangu district as been one of the epicentres of the recent violence with villages ransacked and farmland destroyed.

"There are an estimate of 80,000 internally displaced persons, within 11 various camps in the local government area," said Markus Artu, a top official in Mangu district.

About 18,000 of the displaced were being sheltered in one of the camps situated at a primary school in Mangu.

One of the camp coordinators Yamput Daniel gave AFP a similar estimate.

State emergency response agency officials have delivered aid, but they have yet to give their official report on the number of displaced in the crisis.

The local cattle herders' association said some of their communities have also been displaced by attacks.

Farmland destroyed