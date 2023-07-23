TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel's Netanyahu postpones visit to Türkiye, Greek Cypriot Administration
Benjamin Netanyahu meeting would have been 1st by an Israeli prime minister to Ankara since Ehud Olmert met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2008.
Israel's Netanyahu postpones visit to Türkiye, Greek Cypriot Administration
Netanyahu had a successful pacemaker implant surgery early Sunday. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
July 23, 2023

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed his trips to Türkiye and the Greek Cypriot Administration due to health concerns following the implantation of a pacemaker, local media reported.

Netanyahu had a successful pacemaker implant surgery early on Sunday.

Netanyahu was scheduled to have a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday.

The meeting would have been the first by an Israeli prime minister to Ankara since Ehud Olmert met Erdogan in 2008.

Netanyahu planned to visit Türkiye to discuss with President Erdogan a comprehensive evaluation of Ankara-Tel Aviv bilateral relations, covering various aspects, according to a Türkiye’s Communication Directorate Office statement.

RECOMMENDED

Netanyahu's operation was held at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan a week after Netanyahu was hospitalized for dehydration and had a heart monitoring device implanted and on the eve of a crucial parliament vote on a controversial judicial reform.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's planned visit to the Greek Cypriot Administration on Tuesday has also been postponed, where he was scheduled to meet with President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

During Netanyahu's surgery, Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who was responsible for the judicial overhaul, temporarily assumed the role of acting prime minister.​​​​​​​

RelatedErdogan in call with Netanyahu: Türkiye-Israel relations enter new era
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue