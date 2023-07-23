TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM calls for regional cooperation to tackle irregular migration
Türkiye's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, urges nations to combat xenophobia and hate crimes while developing a culture of tolerance to safeguard human dignity.
Turkish FM calls for regional cooperation to tackle irregular migration
In order to halt the flow of migrants at the source, the Turkish foreign minister said conflicts and economic problems must be eliminated to achieve this. / Photo: AA / AA
By Emir Isci
July 23, 2023

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has attended the International Conference on Development and Migration in Rome, which was hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Fidan on Sunday, stressed the importance of regional cooperation during the closed-door conference to tackle irregular migration, which he described as a common challenge faced by Mediterranean countries, according to diplomatic sources.

To halt the flow of migrants at the source, the Turkish foreign minister said conflicts and economic problems must be eliminated to achieve this.

Fidan also emphasized the importance of sharing the burden of irregular immigrants, calling on all nations to prevent xenophobia and hate crimes and develop a culture of tolerance for the protection of human dignity.

RECOMMENDED

The conference, which is Italy's "foreign policy initiative," welcomed the leaders and top diplomats from the Mediterranean countries, the Middle East, and the Gulf.

"The conference, which will bring together key stakeholders on migration and development, aims to produce sustainable solutions in combatting irregular migration and thus to determine the steps that can be taken to prevent the migration at the source," Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

RelatedDehumanising migrants 'deeply troubling', says incoming chief of UN body
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue