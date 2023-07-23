Authorities in the Indian Railways have issued notices to two prominent mosques in the national capital New Delhi, asking them to remove "encroachments" within 15 days, local media reported.

Local news broadcaster India Today said in a report on Sunday that notices were issued to two prominent mosques over the weekend by the Indian Railways, stating that the land of Masjid Bachchu Shah and Masjid Takia Babbar Shah belongs to them.

The notice stated that "their land has been illegally encroached upon, and they are urging the concerned parties to voluntarily remove any unauthorised buildings, temples, mosques, or shrines constructed on their property."

The railways have warned that if the "encroachments are not removed within the stipulated timeframe, they will take necessary action to reclaim their land."

"The parties responsible for the encroachments will b e held accountable for any damages incurred during the process, relieving the railway administration of any liabilities," the broadcaster said.

Northern Railway spokesman Deepak Kumar confirmed the media reports.