Azerbaijan has conducted an operation targeting individuals linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and detained six people, including the leader of a political party.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said the operation was organised based on information obtained from the Turkish interior ministry.

Five people were initially detained in the operation on Sunday, according to the ministry.

One of those detained provided information regarding his association with Gubad Ibadoghlu, the founding chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Party.

A search was conducted at Ibadoghlu's office, where important documents were found, and he was also taken into custody.