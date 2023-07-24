CLIMATE
4 MIN READ
Greta Thunberg fined for disobeying Sweden police, denies crime
20-year-old activist is accused of taking part in a demonstration "that disrupted traffic" and "refused to obey police orders to leave the site".
Greta Thunberg fined for disobeying Sweden police, denies crime
Police in Sweden remove Thunberg during a protest organised by the organisation, Ta Tillbaka Framtiden, last June in the city of Malmo. (TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS/File Photo) / Others
By Staff Reporter
July 24, 2023

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was fined on Monday for disobeying police at a rally last month, but said she acted out of necessity due to the climate crisis.

The 20-year-old appeared in court in the southern Swedish city of Malmo after 11 am (0900 GMT) on Monday.

The activist "took part in a demonstration that disrupted traffic" and "refused to obey police orders to leave the site", according to the charge sheet seen by AFP.

"It's correct that I was at that place on that day, and it's correct that I received an order that I didn't listen to, but I want to deny the crime," Thunberg told the court when asked about the charge against her.

Thunberg said she had acted out of necessity, citing the need created by the "climate crisis".

"According to me we are in an emergency, and then due to that my action was legitimate," the climate campaigner told reporters after the trial.

After a short trial, the court nonetheless found that she was still liable for her actions and sentenced her to pay a fine of 1,500 kronor ($144) plus an additional 1,000 kronor to the Swedish fund for victims of crime.

The crime she was convicted o f can carry a maximum sentence of six months in prison, but usually these types of charges result in fines.

The rally, organised by environmental activist group "Ta tillbaka framtiden" (Reclaim the Future), tried to block the entrance and exit to the Malmo harbour to protest against the use of fossil fuel.

"We choose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future," Thunberg said in an Instagram post at the time.

RECOMMENDED

Thunberg shot to global fame after starting her "School Strike for the Climate" in front of Sweden's parliament in Stockholm at the age of 15.

She and a small band of youths founded t he Fridays for Future movement, which quickly became a global phenomenon.

In addition to her climate strikes, the young activist regularly lambasts governments and politicians for not properly addressing climate issues.

Thunberg simply responded "no comment" to police questions regarding the Malmo rally, according to a preliminary transcript seen by AFP.

'Burning our lives'

Reclaim the Future insists that despite the legal pressures, it remains unbowed in its determination to stand up to the fossil fuels industry.

"If the court choo ses to see our action as a crime it may do so, but we know we have the right to live and the fossil fuels industry stands in the way of that," group spokesperson Irma Kjellstrom told AFP.

Six members of the organisation would be appearing in court in Malmo, she said.

"We young people are not going to wait but will do what we can to stop this industry which is burning our lives," she said, explaining the group's plans for continuing civil disobedience.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara