A library in occupied East Jerusalem offers a rare glimpse into Palestinian history with its treasure trove of manuscripts dating back hundreds of years before the creation of Israel.

At the Khalidi Library in the walled Old City, Rami Salameh expertly inspects damaged manuscripts as part of the effort to restore and digitise historical Palestinian documents.

"The manuscripts range from jurisprudence to astronomy, the Prophet's (Muhammad) biography and the Quran," says the Italian-trained restorer as he carefully manoeuvres a dry brush over a fragile text on Arabic grammar.

From his small workshop, he lets out a sigh of relief, concluding that it won't be necessary to treat the 200-year-old document for discolouration as a result of oxidation.

Working alone, Salameh has already restored 1,200 pages from over a dozen manuscripts belonging to private Palestinian libraries over the past two and a half years.

The items date back as far as 300 years, to the Ottoman period.

The majority of the manuscripts come from the Khalidi Library itself, the largest private collection of Arabic and Islamic manuscripts in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Also on its shelves are Persian, German and French books, including an impressive collection of titles by French writer Victor Hugo.

Glimpse into history

Located in the Old City near one of the entrances to the Al Aqsa mosque compound, the library was founded by Palestinian judge Raghib Al Khalidi in 1900.

From its main building, which overlooks the Western Wall, warring sultans reportedly played a role in liberating Jerusalem from the Crusaders in the 12th and 13th centuries.

The collection contains books, correspondence, Ottoman decrees and newspapers, including documents from the influential Khalidi family.

They offer a rich view of past life in the holy city, with the oldest book dating back to the 10th century.

"We have manuscripts that talk about the cultural and social status of the people of Jerusalem, and this is an indication of the presence of Palestinians here for centuries," says librarian Khader Salameh, the restorer's father who manages the collection.