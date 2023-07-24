WORLD
2 MIN READ
Austria records more than 5,800 hate crimes in 2022: Report
Austrian authorities stress the importance of preventive measures to counter extremist tendencies, particularly among juveniles.
Austria records more than 5,800 hate crimes in 2022: Report
Justice Minister Alma Zadic noted that hate crime is one of the biggest threats to the unity of democratic societies. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 24, 2023

A total of 5,865 hate crimes were committed in Austria last year, up 7 percent compared to 2021, according to a report released over the weekend.

The report, published by the Interior Ministry, revealed that most of perpetrators of the crimes were Austrian nationals.

It revealed that hate crimes corresponded to 68.2 percent of all crimes committed in the country last year, with half of them involving "Nazi propaganda".

The report also indicated that the majority of the perpetrators were juveniles.

RECOMMENDED

In a statement on the findings, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said that “through preventive work with young people, extremist tendencies can be recognized early and countermeasures can be taken.”

“The radical and extreme corners of our society are trying to undermine and thus endanger our democratic coexistence,” he added.

Justice Minister Alma Zadic noted that hate crime is one of the biggest threats to the unity of democratic societies, adding that “recent hate campaigns and calls for violence have shown us how real this threat is.”

RelatedAre Austrian politicians responsible for increased anti-Muslim hate crimes?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara