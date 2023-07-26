In mid-July, the EU finalised a much-anticipated agreement with Tunisia to cooperate on curbing a surge in migration flows to Europe’s Mediterranean shores. But international law experts and humanitarian groups warn that the €1 billion ($1.11 billion) deal could lead to severe rights violations instead of helping solve complex issues.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) – signed after a crucial meeting between EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Tunisian President Kais Saied – Brussels agreed to give Tunis financial and technical support to “deter” Europe-bound migration, which has been increasingly originating from Tunisian shores.

According to the few details made public, the deal aims to prevent migrants from reaching Europe irregularly; increase returns of Tunisian citizens who have no permission to stay in Europe; and facilitate repatriation from Tunisia to third countries of migrants of other nationalities.

Human rights organisations, however, said the agreement comes amid reports of escalating violence and abuses against sub-Saharan African migrants by Tunisian authorities.

This could lead to an increasingly critical situation for migrants departing from the country, replicating the problems that stemmed from similar agreements with Libya over the past few years.

“This ill-judged agreement, signed despite mounting evidence of serious human rights abuses by authorities, will result in a dangerous expansion of already failed migration policies and signals EU acceptance of increasingly repressive behaviour by Tunisia’s president and government,” Eve Geddie, Amnesty International’s advocacy director for Europe, said in a statement.

“At the same time, as Tunisia and the EU were preparing to sign this agreement, Tunisian authorities left hundreds of people, including children, stranded at Tunisia’s desert borders, initially without water, food or shelter,” she added, noting that the deal would make the EU “complicit in the suffering that will inevitably result.”

The Tunis memorandum was strongly championed by Italian Premier Meloni, whose right-wing government has long vowed to stop surging migration flows to Italy’s southern shores, trying to convince EU partners of the common need “to defend European borders”.

Meloni hailed the deal, suggesting it could become “a model” for future agreements with other Maghreb countries and the entire African continent.

On Sunday, the Italian premier hosted a daylong summit on migration, with the participation of leaders from about 20 Mediterranean and Middle Eastern countries, top EU officials, and international organisations.

The initiative wanted to highlight Rome’s leading role in fighting irregular migration, while supporting development in countries of origin and transit, especially those struggling in managing wider flows.

Wrapping up the conference, Meloni stressed that the Rome summit was just the start of a long journey, based on equal cooperation and shared actions with all the main Mediterranean actors.

“This is the beginning of a process,” she said.

“We won’t have stability if there is no justice and if we don’t seek solutions to the causes of this injustice, the human tragedy of migration.”

However, human rights activists accused the Italian government – worried by the increase in arrivals from Tunisia by sea – of “useless rhetoric”.

Many saw Italy’s negotiations with Tunis as a diplomatic attempt to convince international institutions and EU partners to finance Saied’s and other similar governments, turning a blind eye to measures restricting civil rights.

Human rights violations

In recent months, Tunisia has overtaken Libya as the primary departure point in North Africa for people seeking protection in Europe.

Tunisia has traditionally been a transit route for migrants departing from North African countries, but recent conflicts and increasing instability in Libya have boosted the numbers of sub-Saharan migrants arriving in the country.

However, it is not only them who embark on the dangerous central Mediterranean crossing: Political instability, youth unemployment, rising inflation, and food prices are also driving growing numbers of Tunisians to Europe.

Saied’s government fought back with a crackdown on “illegal” migrants. In a February speech, the president claimed that sub-Saharan migrants threatened the country’s identity.

The Tunisian leader has consolidated near-total power since suspending the country’s parliament in 2021. Local authorities have investigated and, in some cases, arrested at least 72 opposition figures and others considered as Saied’s critics.

Rights activists warned that, by focusing their policies and funding on containment and border control, rather than ensuring safe and legal routes for those trying to cross borders, EU leaders were once again risking disregarding key human rights standards.

“The agreement with Tunisia is certainly operational, but this doesn’t mean it will have the success hoped for by the EU Commission and by the Italian and Dutch governments,” Christopher Hein, professor of policy on migration and asylum at Rome’s LUISS University, told Anadolu news agency.