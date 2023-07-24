At least nine people were injured in a mortar explosion as Taiwan began a five-day live-fire annual military exercise aimed at preparing the self-ruled island's defence against a potential invasion by China.

The island's Defence Ministry said the explosion happened at an ammunition depot at the Hsiang Feng military base in the northern port city of Keelung near the capital Taipei, Focus Taiwan news website reported.

It said the incident occurred at around 3 pm (0700 GMT) when technical personnel were conducting an inspection. Two of the injured are said to be critical.

Authorities are investigating the cause behind the explosion.

Known as Han Kuang, Taiwan is holding the 39th edition of the military exercises since 1984, across Taiwan Strait.

Related Why are tensions escalating between China and Taiwan?

All branches of Taiwan’s armed forces are participating in the exercises, which include live-fire drills and computerised war games.

The military exercises “test the Taiwanese military's capability to fend off a Chinese invasion,” Focus Taiwan said, quoting the island nation’s Defence Ministry.

It said China flew 11 jets while six naval vessels from the mainland sailed around Taiwan on Monday.

As part of the drills, Taiwan’s Air Force fighter jets flew to the eastern side from Taiwan’s western part “in a simulation of an invasion.”