A Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza City’s Shujaeya neighbourhood on Saturday as Israeli forces shelled areas across Gaza and carried out demolitions east of Khan Younis, despite the ceasefire deal.
A medical source told Anadolu that the Palestinian, Faraj Ibrahim Salem, 30, was killed by Israeli fire in the Shujaeya neighbourhood east of Gaza City.
Eyewitnesses said that Salem was shot dead in an area located outside the zones of Israeli army deployment and control under the agreement.
Earlier Saturday, Israeli artillery shelled various areas east of Gaza City and east of the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza, while the army carried out demolition operations east of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave, according to eyewitnesses.
The attacks came as part of Israel’s daily violations of the ceasefire agreement in force since October 10.
Israeli naval vessels also opened fire toward the coasts of Rafah and Khan Younis, while an Israeli helicopter fired shots over Rafah.
Ceasefire violations
Israel has continued to violate the ceasefire deal despite a January announcement by the US administration that the second phase of the agreement had begun.
That phase includes additional Israeli withdrawals from Gaza and the launch of reconstruction efforts, which the United Nations estimates will cost about 70 billion dollars.
The ceasefire halted an Israeli offensive that began in October 2023, killing nearly 72,000 Palestinians and wounding more than 171,000 others, while destroying about 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure.
Despite the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army has continued to violate it, killing 574 Palestinians and wounding 1,518 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.