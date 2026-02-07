A Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza City’s Shujaeya neighbourhood on Saturday as Israeli forces shelled areas across Gaza and carried out demolitions east of Khan Younis, despite the ceasefire deal.

A medical source told Anadolu that the Palestinian, Faraj Ibrahim Salem, 30, was killed by Israeli fire in the Shujaeya neighbourhood east of Gaza City.



Eyewitnesses said that Salem was shot dead in an area located outside the zones of Israeli army deployment and control under the agreement.

Earlier Saturday, Israeli artillery shelled various areas east of Gaza City and east of the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza, while the army carried out demolition operations east of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave, according to eyewitnesses.

The attacks came as part of Israel’s daily violations of the ceasefire agreement in force since October 10.

Israeli naval vessels also opened fire toward the coasts of Rafah and Khan Younis, while an Israeli helicopter fired shots over Rafah.