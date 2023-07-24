The highly anticipated IDEF'23 International Defense Industry Fair, originally scheduled for May but delayed due to the Turkish elections, is now set to take place from July 25 to 28.

Ranked as the fourth largest defence industry fair in the world, the exhibition welcomes the largest number of exhibitors from various countries.

Hosted by the Defense Ministry and organised by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, the exhibition will display a wide array of domestic and foreign defence industry technologies at the TUYAP Fair and Congress Center.

Last fair, IDEF’21, hosted around 1, 200 firms from Türkiye and foreign countries. There were 1,238 exhibitors from 53 countries and 68,795 visitors from 94 countries.

Latest developments, and product launches in military and technology products by Turkish contractors, and the breakthroughs Turkish defence industry made will be at the spotlight of the fair.

One of the remarkable debuts will be made by Aselsan, Türkiye’ leading defence company, with its newly produced air defence missile system, GOKSUR and mobile laser weapon system, GOKBERK.

Unveilingof newTurkishproducts

Being at the spotlight of the fair, Aselsan-made GOKSUR is designed to counter the threats of armed and unmanned aerial vehicles, warplanes and helicopters, anti-ship missiles and cruise missiles.

Another new product, named GOKBERK, is a mobile laser weapon system. Due to its technology, it is able to hit the targets without a line of sight.

Developed in line with the needs of Turkish Air Forces Command, ERALP, Türkiye's first long-range radar, is also waiting to be exhibited at the fair. It has the capability to detect and track air targets from very long distances by integrating radar algorithms into its system.

In the last fair, the state-run firm made the debut of laser target device ENGEREK-2 and the ASELFLIR-500 electro-optical system in addition to other naval, aerial and air defense systems.

Other industrial firms of Türkiye have also been present at the fair to introduce their products, ranging from naval systems to aerospace technologies.

Displayofinternationalproducts

In addition to Turkish firms, there will be various countries waiting to present their technologies.