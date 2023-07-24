WORLD
Indian police arrest scores of Rohingya refugees in Uttar Pradesh
The members of the Muslim Rohingya community who were detained in six towns and cities in the northern state had been living in the area for about 10 years after fleeing persecution in Myanmar.
A Border Security Force (BSF) official registers the names of Rohingya Muslims after they were detained while crossing the India-Bangladesh border from Bangladesh, at Raimura village on the outskirts of Agartala. (Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 24, 2023

Indian police said they have arrested 74 Rohingya refugees for living "illegally" in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh - a move activists condemned as an arbitrary crackdown on people fleeing violence.

The members of the Muslim Rohingya community were detained in six towns and cities in the state and 10 of the refugees were juveniles, police said, without giving ages.

The Rohingya Human Rights Initiative campaign group said the detained people had been living in the area for about 10 years after fleeing persecution in Myanmar.

Many had been doing manual labour including rubbish collection, Initiative director Sabber Kyaw Min said.

"They have been only demanding refuge," he added. "The community is requesting ... an end to detentions."

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled Myanmar to countries including Bangladesh, which borders India. Myanmar's military denies committing crimes against humanity.

New Delhi has not signed the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, which spells out refugee rights and states' responsibilities to protect them, nor does it have its own laws protecting refugees.

Around 18,000 Rohingya lived in India as of early last year, according to Rohingya Human Rights Initiative co-founder Ali Johar.

