WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll hits doubles in Cameroon building collapse
At least 33 people died in a four-storey building that collapsed onto a smaller one in Cameroon's largest city of Douala early Sunday morning.
Death toll hits doubles in Cameroon building collapse
Rescue operations are still ongoing. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Rabiul Islam
July 24, 2023

The death toll from a building collapse in Cameroon has more than doubled as rescue teams continue searching for survivors, authorities said.

At least 33 people died in a four-storey building that collapsed onto a smaller one in Cameroon's largest city of Douala early Sunday morning, said Celestine Ketcha Courtes Monday, the housing and urban development minister.

Courtes said that more bodies were recovered from the rubble by rescue teams Monday morning and that some died in hospital from injuries.

Five out of more than 20 people injured are in critical condition, she added.

The building collapsed in the Ndogbon neighbourhood and was severely dilapidated, said Lt. Col. Abdel Kadrey, a fire department commander.

“Occupants of neighbouring houses told us that there were so many cracks on the walls of the building before it collapsed,” he said.

RECOMMENDED

Authorities say more than 200 people occupy both impacted buildings. It was unclear how many were home at the time of the collapse.

Rescue operations are still ongoing.

Cameroon's President Paul Biya has asked the housing ministry to appraise the damage.

Building collapses happen often in Douala, sometimes due to natural disasters such as landslides and other times because of poor construction, residents say.

Douala’s city council is currently demolishing houses in high-risk zones susceptible to floods or landslides. The building that collapsed on Sunday was not marked for demolition.

RelatedTriple blasts hit Cameroon marathon
SOURCE:AP
Explore
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry