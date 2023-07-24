Three years have passed since the reversion of the Ayasofya Grand Mosque, a historic monument where Ottoman Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror performed the first Friday prayer after the famous conquest of Istanbul.

Known as the "Symbol of Conquest," the monument served as a church for 916 years until Istanbul was conquered in 1453. Soon after the arrival of Ottoman rule, Ayasofya served as a mosque for almost five centuries until it was converted into a museum in 1934.

On the momentous occasion of the mosque's third anniversary, Muslims from diverse nations gathered for the early morning prayer, conducted by Türkiye's President of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbas, and attended by Governor of Istanbul, Davut Gul.

In his address, Erbas expressed joy for commemorating one of the most jubilant days, stating, "Three years ago, on July 24, 2020, an 86-year longing finally concluded. With the resolute decision of our esteemed president, Ayasofya regained its sacred purpose. Over the past three years, research indicates that the Ayasofya Mosque has welcomed nearly 21 million people.”

On July 10, 2020, a Turkish court overturned the 1934 Cabinet decree, leading to its restoration as the Ayasofya Grand Mosque after an 86-year hiatus. The glorious monument returned to its former splendor on July 24, 2020, the first Friday prayer was performed, attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a grand ceremony.