A Ghanaian minister who resigned over the weekend after her houseworkers allegedly stole more than $1mn in cash from her home, has been arrested for suspected corruption, a special prosecutor said.

Special prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said on Monday that Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah was placed under arrest on Monday. "in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money."

Dapaah has denied any crimes, but the case drew criticism from Ghana's opposition who questioned why a minister had such large amounts of cash in her house.

Ghana's special prosecutor's office deals with cases of corruption involving public officials, judges or senior political party members.

The arrest came as President Nana Akufo-Addo's government deals with the country's worst economic crisis in years which has pushed Ghana to seek a $3bn loan from the IMF.

Akufo-Addo's ruling NPP party is preparing for primaries later this year to choose its candidate to run in next year's election.

In her statement on Saturday, Dapaah handed in her resignation, saying she did not want to be a "hindrance" to government, but rejected reports of such large amounts of cash at the family home.

"I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government," Dapaah said.