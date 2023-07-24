WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bombing in Somali capital kills over 20
The bombing exploded when new recruits queued outside a military training facility in Mogadishu.
Suicide bombing in Somali capital kills over 20
Dozens of people were also injured in the attack who were rushed to hospital for treatment. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
July 24, 2023

More than 20 people, including soldiers, were killed and dozens of others wounded when a suicide bombing rocked the Somali capital Mogadishu, a senior official said.

A senior security officer in Mogadishu, who spoke to Anadolu on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said on Monday that a suicide bomber below himself up at a military training facility in Mogadishu, killing more than 20 people, including new recruits and military personnel.

"The suicide bomber below himself up during busy hours on Monday. At the time when the blast occurred there was a large queue of new recruits at the Jalle Siyaad military training camp," he said.

He added that dozens of people were also injured in the attack who were rushed to hospital for treatment.

RECOMMENDED

Local media put the casualties at more than 30 people.

Somali-based Al Qaeda-affiliated armed group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.​​​​​​​

RelatedDeadly suicide blast strikes near Somali military base
SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry