History has been made at the FIFA Women's World Cup as Nouhaila Benzina, the first hijabi footballer, takes the field to represent the Moroccan National team, known as "The Atlas Lionesses."

The occasion also marks the first time a women's team from the Middle East and North Africa has competed in the prestigious tournament. Although Morocco lost to Germany by a score of 6-0 on Monday at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, football enthusiasts from the Arab world are hopeful for their strong comeback.

Benzina, the 25-year-old footballer, who also plays for the Moroccan Royal Army Football Club (FAR), joined the national team in 2018. Prior to that, the Moroccan defender showcased her talent while playing for Morocco's U-20 team in 2017.

Her presence on the field is particularly significant given the debates that have surrounded the inclusion of hijab in sports. Nouhaila stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of Muslim women who fought for years to lift the Islamophobic ban imposed by FIFA on wearing the hijab.

FIFA’s ban on hijab

The ban, which was in place until 2014, had detrimental effects on aspiring hijabi players worldwide. One of the earliest cases was that of Asma Mansour in 2007, who was barred from playing in a tournament in Quebec for wearing her hijab. It was incidents like these that sparked a movement advocating for the right to wear a hijab while playing football.

In 2014, FIFA finally lifted its ban on head coverings. This decision was a significant victory for Muslim women's collective efforts to be fully included in the sport they love.

France’s exclusion of hijabis from football

However, despite FIFA's policy change, France and the French Football Federation (FFF) still exclude hijabi players from football. The controversial law passed in France in 2004 prohibits "any sign or clothing clearly showing political, philosophical, religious, or union affiliation." This includes hijabs on the football pitch.