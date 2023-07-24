Türkiye’s president marked the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne, the landmark 1923 pact recognising the modern Turkish state.

"Today is the 100th anniversary of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, which constitutes one of the turning points in our history,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a statement.

"Our honorable nation's will for full independence showed itself very strongly during the negotiation and signing process of the Lausanne Peace Treaty. Despite all the poverty and impossibilities, this will, which led our War of Independence to victory, still guides us, illuminates our path, and gives the determination to struggle in the face of difficulties.”

Türkiye will continue its efforts to establish peace, stability and security in the region, he added.

"While resolutely defending the rights we have gained with the Treaty of Lausanne, we will strengthen our country 's gains with new moves," he added.

Erdogan also expressed his respect for Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, along with his comrades, martyrs, and veterans.